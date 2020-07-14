Steven Nimrod has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Steven Nimrod, LCPC
Overview
Steven Nimrod, LCPC is a Counselor in Lenexa, KS.
Steven Nimrod works at
Locations
Bone Health Clinic LLC8889 Bourgade St, Lenexa, KS 66219 Directions (913) 530-2426
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Steven was very easy to talk to and very understanding! Excellent
About Steven Nimrod, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1770652281
Frequently Asked Questions
Steven Nimrod accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steven Nimrod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Steven Nimrod. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Nimrod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Nimrod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Nimrod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.