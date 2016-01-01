See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Reno, NV
Steven Nicholas, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Accepting new patients
Overview

Steven Nicholas, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Reno, NV. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    543 Plumas St, Reno, NV 89509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 825-2503
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Hometown Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Prominence Health Plan

    About Steven Nicholas, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215137278
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Nevada At Reno
    Undergraduate School

