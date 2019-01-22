Dr. McCormick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven McCormick, PHD
Dr. Steven McCormick, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Sacramento, CA.
Gastro Physicians of California Inc.2288 Auburn Blvd Ste 101, Sacramento, CA 95821 Directions (916) 640-8161
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Like most, I began seeing Dr McCormick because of a life altering experience and/or accident. I have undergone several spinal surgeries, I suffer from depression, have felt hopeless because my life changed forever and not by my choice. I can say without any doubt that Dr McCormick has saved my life, I would have taken my own life on several occasions had it not been for his compassion, understanding and knowledge that sustained and brought me through some of my darkest days, I owe him everything
