See All Counselors in Brunswick, GA
Steven Mansfield, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Steven Mansfield, LPC

Counseling
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Steven Mansfield, LPC is a Counselor in Brunswick, GA. 

Steven Mansfield works at David J Faulk MD PC in Brunswick, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Deborah Temmer, LPC
Deborah Temmer, LPC
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    David J Faulk MD
    1606 Gloucester St, Brunswick, GA 31520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 510-0669

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Bipolar I Disorder
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
Addiction
Bipolar I Disorder
Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Steven Mansfield?

    May 18, 2017
    Truly an amazing help at helping me to help myself! Best phone call ever made!
    Valerie in St Simons Island, GA — May 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Steven Mansfield, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Steven Mansfield, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Steven Mansfield to family and friends

    Steven Mansfield's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Steven Mansfield

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Steven Mansfield, LPC.

    About Steven Mansfield, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376700674
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Steven Mansfield, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Steven Mansfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Steven Mansfield has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Steven Mansfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Steven Mansfield works at David J Faulk MD PC in Brunswick, GA. View the full address on Steven Mansfield’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Steven Mansfield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Mansfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Mansfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Mansfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Steven Mansfield, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.