Dr. Steven Majdick, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majdick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Majdick, DC
Overview
Dr. Steven Majdick, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 6325 Topanga Canyon Blvd Ste 103, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions
- 2 8819 Reseda Blvd # 2, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 993-8433
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Majdick?
Dr. Majdick is not only a great Doctor but a great person as well. He truly cares about his patients, he does not just come in adjust you and leave. He wants to know how you are doing, like really how you're doing. He takes time out of his busy day to make sure you are taken care of. He will answer any questions that you have , not only about health but LIFE. He is one of the best doctors I have been to in my entire life. MD,DO, or DC.
About Dr. Steven Majdick, DC
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1417008418
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majdick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majdick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majdick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Majdick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majdick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majdick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majdick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.