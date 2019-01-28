Dr. Steven Kruse, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Kruse, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Kruse, PHD is a Counselor in Brandon, FL.
Dr. Kruse works at
Locations
Kruse Consulting Inc.645 W Lumsden Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 654-9322
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would very very recommend Dr. Kruse. I started going there form issues with my 9th grader, he was helpful and it morphed into family therapy. I had depression and then it was just me for major depression and anxiety before, during, and after divorce. He was available in crises times, and on a regular basis from 2 times per week to once per month. I moved out of state or i would still be seeing him!! Sometimes he runs late with clients before my appointment. But he does the same with me,
About Dr. Steven Kruse, PHD
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
