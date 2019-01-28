See All Counselors in Brandon, FL
Dr. Steven Kruse, PHD is a Counselor in Brandon, FL. 

Dr. Kruse works at Kruse Consulting Inc. in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kruse Consulting Inc.
    645 W Lumsden Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 654-9322
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 28, 2019
    I would very very recommend Dr. Kruse. I started going there form issues with my 9th grader, he was helpful and it morphed into family therapy. I had depression and then it was just me for major depression and anxiety before, during, and after divorce. He was available in crises times, and on a regular basis from 2 times per week to once per month. I moved out of state or i would still be seeing him!! Sometimes he runs late with clients before my appointment. But he does the same with me,
    Nancy in Alliance, OH — Jan 28, 2019
    About Dr. Steven Kruse, PHD

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1124077367
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Kruse, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kruse has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kruse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kruse works at Kruse Consulting Inc. in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kruse’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kruse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kruse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

