Dr. Steven Kanter, PHD is a Psychologist in Madison, OH. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Kanter works at Steven H Kanter Phd LLC in Madison, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.