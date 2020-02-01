See All Nurse Practitioners in Mesa, AZ
Steven Kalfus, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Overview

Steven Kalfus, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ. 

Steven Kalfus works at Reddy GI Associates in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mesa
    5555 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 393-0575
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 01, 2020
    Very professional
    — Feb 01, 2020
    About Steven Kalfus, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801938865
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Steven Kalfus, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Steven Kalfus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Steven Kalfus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Steven Kalfus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Steven Kalfus works at Reddy GI Associates in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Steven Kalfus’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Steven Kalfus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Kalfus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Kalfus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Kalfus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

