Dr. James has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven James, DC
Dr. Steven James, DC is a Chiropractor in Boynton Beach, FL.
Boca Raton Acupractic P.A.1014 Gateway Blvd Ste 104, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 336-2980
How was your appointment with Dr. James?
OUT OF TOWN VISITOR SEEKS HELP FROM DR. STEVEN C. JAMES March 11, 2021 Dear Dr. James, I would like to take this opportunity to properly thank you for the time, kindness, knowledge, and professionalism you provided me on my visits in February 2021 regarding my seeking help for Tinnitus and neck issues. I was referred to you by a great friend and after three visits I left feeling as though we are good friends now. Upon my first visit I was in complete body exhaustion with neck pain and ringing in my head. You took an enormous amount of time out of your day to sit with my boyfriend and I explaining anatomy, the brain, spinal cord, and skeletal structures. You talked about how it is all connected, and that the Tinnitus is a result of misfiring in my brain. The x-rays you took the first day showed some abnormalities in my bone structures. You were very clear in explaining issues within my body; the good along with the not so good. You mentioned that you needed some time with me an
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1962603977
9 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
