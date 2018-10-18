See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Redding, CA
Orthopedics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Steven Irey, PA-C is an Orthopedic Specialist in Redding, CA. 

Steven Irey works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - North State
    2510 Airpark Dr Ste 301, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 18, 2018
All around wonderful PA to help out.
Cheryl in Red Bluff, CA — Oct 18, 2018
About Steven Irey, PA-C

  • Orthopedics
  • English
  • Male
  • 1710005202
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

