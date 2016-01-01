Dr. Hunt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Hunt, PHD
Overview
Dr. Steven Hunt, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Westlake Village, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 310 N Westlake Blvd Ste 130, Westlake Village, CA 91362 Directions (818) 377-3240
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hunt?
About Dr. Steven Hunt, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1184703720
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.