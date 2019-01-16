Steven Hobbs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Steven Hobbs, MFT
Overview
Steven Hobbs, MFT is a Psychologist in San Carlos, CA.
Steven Hobbs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Steven A Hobbs Inc.1313 Laurel St Ste 224B, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 494-0455
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Steven Hobbs?
Doctor Steven Hobbs has help me through the years on a variety of issues including stress management, trouble sleeping, and relationship issues. I have found his openness, calm demeanor, and extensive behavioral health background very refreshing and comforting.
About Steven Hobbs, MFT
- Psychology
- English
- 1992793301
Frequently Asked Questions
Steven Hobbs accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steven Hobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Steven Hobbs works at
7 patients have reviewed Steven Hobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Hobbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Hobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Hobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.