Dr. Steven Hobbs, PHD
Overview
Dr. Steven Hobbs, PHD is a Developmental Disabilities Psychologist in Canton, GA. They graduated from University Of Georgia.
Dr. Hobbs works at
Locations
Georgia Neurobehavioral Associates, LLC- Canton, Georgia
140 E Marietta St Ste 301, Canton, GA 30114
(678) 595-0906
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Steven Hobbs, PHD
- Developmental Disabilities Psychology
- English
- 1801983325
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hobbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
