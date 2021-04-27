See All Physicians Assistants in Plantation, FL
Overview

Steven Hizer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Plantation, FL. 

Steven Hizer works at Broward Medical Associates in Plantation, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael R Alexander MD PA
    7390 NW 5th St Ste 3, Plantation, FL 33317 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 424-9300

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Steven Hizer, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154693216
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Steven Hizer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Steven Hizer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Steven Hizer works at Broward Medical Associates in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Steven Hizer’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Steven Hizer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Hizer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Hizer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Hizer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

