Steven Henderson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Steven Henderson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Usc School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Steven Henderson works at
Locations
-
1
Intermountain Healthcare Parkway myGeneration Senior Clinic100 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 240, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 938-0088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I (Lourie Batt) and my wife (Rita Batt now deceased) was with Steve for 15+ years. He was always attentive to all of our health needs. I would return to him "in a blink of an eye" if I knew where he is now.
About Steven Henderson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1104036144
Education & Certifications
- Usc School Of Medicine
- UC Irvine
Steven Henderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Steven Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Steven Henderson works at
27 patients have reviewed Steven Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Henderson.
