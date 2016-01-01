Steven Harker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Steven Harker, APRN
Overview
Steven Harker, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Pulmonary Associates - Cathedral Rock Location7200 Cathedral Rock Dr Ste 170, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 384-5101
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Steven Harker, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568994531
Frequently Asked Questions
Steven Harker accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steven Harker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Steven Harker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Harker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Harker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Harker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.