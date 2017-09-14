See All Psychologists in Altoona, PA
Steven Hand, MA

Psychology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Steven Hand, MA is a Psychologist in Altoona, PA. 

Steven Hand works at Dr.Kristen A John in Altoona, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Steven Hand Ma LLC
    Steven Hand Ma LLC
304 Frankstown Rd, Altoona, PA 16602
(814) 942-7010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Upmc Altoona

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Geisinger Health Plan
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare
    UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 14, 2017
    Very happy so far.
    Altoona, PA — Sep 14, 2017
    Photo: Steven Hand, MA
    About Steven Hand, MA

    Specialties
    Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1730366618
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    Lafayette College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Steven Hand, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Steven Hand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Steven Hand has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Steven Hand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Steven Hand works at Dr.Kristen A John in Altoona, PA. View the full address on Steven Hand’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Steven Hand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Hand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Hand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Hand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

