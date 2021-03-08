See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Henderson, NV
Dr. Steven Grant, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steven Grant, OD

Optometry
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Grant, OD is an Optometrist in Henderson, NV. 

Dr. Grant works at Steven E. Grant Od PC in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kenneth McCandless, OD
Dr. Kenneth McCandless, OD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Grant Cox, OD
Dr. Grant Cox, OD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Linda Woodson, OD
Dr. Linda Woodson, OD
4 (37)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven E. Grant Od PC
    70 E Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 160, Henderson, NV 89002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 564-7581
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Grant?

    Mar 08, 2021
    This Dr. gave me the absolute best eye exam for glasses that I have ever had. I have been wearing glasses about 20 years. I am extremely happy with the exam and the service. He took his time, patiently allowing me to select the best vision (" which is better, 1 or 2"), he has wonderful sense of humor and went above and beyond assisting me with the glasses I ordered from him. I look for a Dr. who will help me "see" nearly as good as I did when I was 20 yrs old (I am 81 yrs ), and this Doctor understood that. I have clearer, up close and distance because of his capabilities. The office staff is excellent and the mask/social distance was perfect. If you are looking for excellence, please visit this Dr.
    Marguerite Ranney — Mar 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Grant, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Grant, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grant to family and friends

    Dr. Grant's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Grant

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Grant, OD.

    About Dr. Steven Grant, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821152604
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grant works at Steven E. Grant Od PC in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Grant’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Grant, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.