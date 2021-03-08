Dr. Grant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Grant, OD
Dr. Steven Grant, OD is an Optometrist in Henderson, NV.
Steven E. Grant Od PC70 E Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 160, Henderson, NV 89002 Directions (702) 564-7581
This Dr. gave me the absolute best eye exam for glasses that I have ever had. I have been wearing glasses about 20 years. I am extremely happy with the exam and the service. He took his time, patiently allowing me to select the best vision (" which is better, 1 or 2"), he has wonderful sense of humor and went above and beyond assisting me with the glasses I ordered from him. I look for a Dr. who will help me "see" nearly as good as I did when I was 20 yrs old (I am 81 yrs ), and this Doctor understood that. I have clearer, up close and distance because of his capabilities. The office staff is excellent and the mask/social distance was perfect. If you are looking for excellence, please visit this Dr.
About Dr. Steven Grant, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1821152604
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
