Dr. Steven Glass, DC
Dr. Steven Glass, DC is a Chiropractor in Spokane, WA.
Locations
Glass Chiropractic Clinic Ps.4407 N Division St Ste 415, Spokane, WA 99207 Directions (509) 484-2044
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly environment. Dr. Glass well respected. He took the time to explain what he was doing and what to expect after treatment. Very caring. Thank you Dr. Glass!
About Dr. Steven Glass, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Dr. Glass has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glass accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glass.
