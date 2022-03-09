Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Gerber, OD
Overview
Dr. Steven Gerber, OD is an Optometrist in Bloomfield, CT.
Dr. Gerber works at
Locations
-
1
Richard M Fanelli397 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 243-8003
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerber?
The last time I was in, I was so disappointed in the services. But, this time was the complete opposite. Two employees assisted me at different times. Both were professional and a pleasure to receive help from. My problem was quickly solved and I was very satisfied with the end results. This was a very positive experience and I am glad I returned.
About Dr. Steven Gerber, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1386839199
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerber accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerber works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.