Steven Fries accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steven Fries, PA-C
Overview
Steven Fries, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Princeton, NJ.
Steven Fries works at
Locations
Princeton Orthopedic Associates and Sports Medicine325 Princeton Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-8131Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Steven Fries, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1770518607
Frequently Asked Questions
Steven Fries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Steven Fries has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Fries.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Fries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Fries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.