Dr. Steven Friedman, OD
Overview
Dr. Steven Friedman, OD is an Optometrist in Waco, TX.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
Dr. Melinda Johnson Od Pllc6001 W Waco Dr Ste 610, Waco, TX 76710 Directions (254) 741-1349
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman?
We have great success with Dr. Friedman. His receptionist was really friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Steven Friedman, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1366560013
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.