Overview

Dr. Steven Frahm, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Frahm works at Frahm Psychological Services, LLC in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.