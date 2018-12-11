Steven Fisher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Steven Fisher, PSY
Overview
Steven Fisher, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Locations
- 1 7290 Navajo Rd Ste 212, San Diego, CA 92119 Directions (619) 278-0700
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to reach out to, prompt, punctual. Had never been late to an appointment was usually early and valued the time together. Expertise in a significant amount of psychological disorders. Compassionate and non-judgmental. Truly listens and lets you talk to help you sort out problems. Provides guidance, but lets you figure out the answer in your own opinion and does not judge. Easy to open up with frightening topics because of his therapeutic advice and input.
About Steven Fisher, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1598775256
Frequently Asked Questions
Steven Fisher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steven Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.