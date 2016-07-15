Dr. Eickenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Eickenberg, DC
Overview
Dr. Steven Eickenberg, DC is a Chiropractor in Rosemont, IL.
Locations
Chiropractic and Strength Training Inc.10225 W Higgins Rd, Rosemont, IL 60018 Directions (847) 825-2278Wednesday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
After all the doctors, tests & specialists, I turn to Dr. Steve & he solves my problem. I've been seeing him over 17 years. When I have a physical problem, I always start with my internist, who sends me for tests or to a specialist who sends me for tests. After all that, I still have the problem. That's when I turn to Dr. Steve. He thoroughly explains everything, answers all my questions, & then starts to work. He always solves my problem. He is devoted to his work & his clients. Thank y
About Dr. Steven Eickenberg, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
