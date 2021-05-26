Dr. Steven Dubats, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubats is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Dubats, DC
Overview
Dr. Steven Dubats, DC is a Chiropractor in Mechanicsville, VA.
Dr. Dubats works at
Locations
-
1
Chiropractic First Inc.7281 Hanover Green Dr Ste 2, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 Directions (804) 746-7277
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dubats?
I love this office . DR.Dubats is so kind and caring . He took time with me this week because i was so upset about my pain .Dr Dubats really care about people. Not just a number to them. I cant say enough about this practice. you don't have enough stars for them. 10000000
About Dr. Steven Dubats, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1366538639
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubats has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dubats accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dubats has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubats works at
Dr. Dubats speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubats. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubats.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubats, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubats appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.