Dr. Steven Dorfman, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Dorfman, DC
Overview
Dr. Steven Dorfman, DC is a Chiropractor in Vineland, NJ.
Dr. Dorfman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Completecare Health Network785 W SHERMAN AVE, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 451-4700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dorfman?
Personally I think he is the best chiropractor I have had in NJ. He has resolved my neck and shoulder issues successfully in a short period of time. I will continue treatment with him for a long time.
About Dr. Steven Dorfman, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1922125392
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorfman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorfman accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorfman works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorfman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorfman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.