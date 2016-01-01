Dr. Steven Cox, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Cox, DC
Overview
Dr. Steven Cox, DC is a Chiropractor in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.
Locations
Acupuncture & Chiropractic of Jackson189 W University Pkwy Ste C, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
About Dr. Steven Cox, DC
- Chiropractic
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1043342298
Education & Certifications
- Logan College of Chiropractic
- Mississippi State University
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cox works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
