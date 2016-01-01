Overview

Dr. Steven Cox, DC is a Chiropractor in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Cox works at Acupuncture & Chiropractic of Jackson in Jackson, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.