Steven Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Steven Cohen, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Steven Cohen, PSY is a Psychologist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia School of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Steven Cohen works at
Locations
Center for Psychology PA12499 Brantley Commons Ct Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 278-3443Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pm
- 2 5633 Strand Blvd Ste 305, Naples, FL 34110 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- MultiPlan
- TPA
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cohen is really amazing. Kind, compassionate with great clinical skills. How I view the situations that arise in life and how I deal with them, have been made much easier with the skills he has taught me. He really has made a difference.
About Steven Cohen, PSY
- Psychology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1447340369
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
- Georgia School of Professional Psychology
- University of Vermont
Frequently Asked Questions
Steven Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steven Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Steven Cohen works at
19 patients have reviewed Steven Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.