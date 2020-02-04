See All Psychologists in Fort Myers, FL
Psychology
4.5 (19)
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Steven Cohen, PSY is a Psychologist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia School of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.

Steven Cohen works at The Center For Psychology in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Naples, FL.

Locations

    Center for Psychology PA
    12499 Brantley Commons Ct Ste 101, Fort Myers, FL 33907
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    5633 Strand Blvd Ste 305, Naples, FL 34110

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome
Autism
Bedwetting
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Burnout
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Encopresis
Family Psychotherapy
Marital Counseling
Neuropsychological Testing
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD)
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Pediatric Counseling
Phobia
Psychological Testing
Psychotherapy Services
Stress
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Trichotillomania
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Golden Rule
    • MultiPlan
    • TPA
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 04, 2020
    Dr Cohen is really amazing. Kind, compassionate with great clinical skills. How I view the situations that arise in life and how I deal with them, have been made much easier with the skills he has taught me. He really has made a difference.
    — Feb 04, 2020
    Photo: Steven Cohen, PSY
    About Steven Cohen, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447340369
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
    Medical Education
    • Georgia School of Professional Psychology
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Vermont
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Steven Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Steven Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    19 patients have reviewed Steven Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

