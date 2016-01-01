Steven Clark, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Steven Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Steven Clark, PA-C
Overview
Steven Clark, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Cruces, NM.
Steven Clark works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ben Archer Health Center Las Cruces1998 N Motel Blvd Bldg A, Las Cruces, NM 88007 Directions (575) 541-5941
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Steven Clark?
About Steven Clark, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1881252658
Frequently Asked Questions
Steven Clark accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steven Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Steven Clark works at
Steven Clark has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.