Dr. Steven Chen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Chen, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Chen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Draper, UT.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 12401 S 450 E Unit B2, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 718-1609
-
2
Steven Chen150 S 600 E Ste 8B, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Directions (801) 718-1609
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
I have known Dr. Chen for over twelve years. His therapy sessions helped me overcome PTSD, anxiety, and depression. I was in a dark place when I met him. I have experienced PTG (Post-traumatic growth) thanks to his knowledge, wisdom, and clarity to see beyond my words and trauma. Other family members have had therapy sessions with him too, and they were able to start their healing process. I can't thank him enough for helping me be who I am now.
About Dr. Steven Chen, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1265636765
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Boise State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.