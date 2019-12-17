Dr. Callahan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Callahan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Steven Callahan, PHD is a Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4101 Greenbriar Dr Ste 115, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (713) 526-5149
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great psychologist. He is by far my favorite that I’ve ever had. He is very knowledgeable, and really understands the depth of my issues I am dealing with. He is also very friendly and personable. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Steven Callahan, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1275677643
