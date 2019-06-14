See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Scottsdale, AZ
Overview

Dr. Steven Burns, OD is an Optometrist in Scottsdale, AZ. 

Dr. Burns works at Costco Hearing Aid #427 in Scottsdale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Costco Hearing Aid #427
    15255 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 609-0363

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jun 14, 2019
Just a delightful experience. Although I only needed to have my contact prescription updated Dr Burns did a thorough exam and explained everything he saw in my eyes. He also educated me about what the puff test and results were all about. I will be sending my husband to see him soon!
GiGiDiane in Scottsdale, AZ — Jun 14, 2019
About Dr. Steven Burns, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750557948
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Burns has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Burns works at Costco Hearing Aid #427 in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Burns’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burns.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

