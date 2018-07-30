See All Clinical Psychologists in New York, NY
Dr. Steven Brodsky, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Brodsky, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva University Ferkauf Graduate School Of Psychology.

Dr. Brodsky works at OCD & PANIC CENTERS OF NY & NJ in New York, NY with other offices in Teaneck, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocd & Panic Center of Ny
    19 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 726-2390
  2. 2
    Ocd & Panic Center of New Jerssey
    10 Minell Pl, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 726-2390

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia
ADHD and-or ADD
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 30, 2018
    My son who is 10 years old is struggling with compulsive thoughts and a high level of anxiety and also not understanding if he may or may not be on the Spectrum and it has been very difficult for our son and our entire family. We feel as if we don't even recognize the son that we raised and I reached out to the doctor and he immediately responded in less than 48 hours to a mom in stress and panic over recent behaviors. Thank you so much!
    CJ in Chicago, IL — Jul 30, 2018
    About Dr. Steven Brodsky, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548490022
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Yeshiva University Ferkauf Graduate School Of Psychology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Brodsky, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brodsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brodsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

