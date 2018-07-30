Overview

Dr. Steven Brodsky, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva University Ferkauf Graduate School Of Psychology.



Dr. Brodsky works at OCD & PANIC CENTERS OF NY & NJ in New York, NY with other offices in Teaneck, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

