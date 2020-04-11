Overview

Dr. Steven Brigham, PHD is a Psychologist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology-Los Angeles.



Dr. Brigham works at Steven L Brigham, PhD in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.