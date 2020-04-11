See All Psychologists in Sherman Oaks, CA
Dr. Steven Brigham, PHD

Psychology
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Brigham, PHD is a Psychologist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology-Los Angeles.

Dr. Brigham works at Steven L Brigham, PhD in Sherman Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven L Brigham, PhD
    15233 Ventura Blvd Ph 4, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 275-1072
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depressive Disorders
Family Psychotherapy
Marital Counseling
Marital Therapy
Mood Disorders
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Attack
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Social Phobia
Stress
Stress Management
    Anthem Blue Cross
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 11, 2020
    I found Dr. Brigham through his website and decided to contact him as I was dealing with debilitating anxiety at the time. He made me feel very comfortable and understood, and provided me with some great tools to deal with my thoughts, emotions, and reactions. I would definitely recommend Dr. Brigham to anyone dealing with feelings or emotions that are keeping them from being their best selves!
    About Dr. Steven Brigham, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639162472
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California School Of Professional Psychology-Los Angeles
