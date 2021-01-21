Dr. Steven Barraza, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barraza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Barraza, OD
Overview
Dr. Steven Barraza, OD is an Optometrist in Longview, TX.
Dr. Barraza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Longview World Vision Cetner3098 N Eastman Rd, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 704-4699
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barraza?
He is always so amazing with me and my son!!!
About Dr. Steven Barraza, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1083979728
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barraza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barraza accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barraza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barraza works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Barraza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barraza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barraza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barraza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.