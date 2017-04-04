Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Barnett, PHD
Overview
Dr. Steven Barnett, PHD is a Psychologist in Colonia, NJ.
Locations
- 1 811 Inman Ave, Colonia, NJ 07067 Directions (732) 396-1444
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
After the birth of my son with no previous history of mental illness , I due to a difficult birth, a collicky baby and a husband who checked out descended into a very severe and terrible depression . I am convinced to this day that if I hadn't had the good fortune to be referred to Dr Barnett that I would not have come out intact . He was so thorough and so patient and caring in giving me the tools to put my life and mental health back together again . I would highly recommend him to everyone .
About Dr. Steven Barnett, PHD
- Psychology
- English
