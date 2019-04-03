See All Chiropractors in Bridgewater, NJ
Dr. Steven Balestracci, DC

Chiropractic
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Balestracci, DC is a Chiropractor in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Balestracci works at Total Health Wellness in Bridgewater, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Health Chiropractic
    154 ADAMSVILLE RD, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 231-8088
  2. 2
    Total Health Chiropractic, LLC
    566 Union Ave Ste A, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 231-8088

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Apr 03, 2019
Came in with multiple stress fractures and loosing will to live. Big improvements with every visit. And helped my asthma go from severe to mild. Excellent staff and facility.
— Apr 03, 2019


About Dr. Steven Balestracci, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic

Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English

NPI Number
  • 1063627032

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Palmer College Of Chiropractic

Undergraduate School
  • Rutgers University


Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Balestracci, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balestracci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Balestracci has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Balestracci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Balestracci works at Total Health Wellness in Bridgewater, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Balestracci’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Balestracci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balestracci.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balestracci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balestracci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

