Steven Anliker
Steven Anliker is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Centennial Heart at Parkridge2339 McCallie Ave Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 508-6733
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Steven is one of the most caring and knowledgeable providers in his field. He consistently stays up to date on new medications and guidelines, always providing the best care for his patients. He is thorough during office visits and always goes the extra mile. Extremely helpful and takes his time, never making me feel rushed. Five stars.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558607580
Steven Anliker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Steven Anliker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steven Anliker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Steven Anliker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Anliker.
