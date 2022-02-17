Dr. Steven Aljets, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aljets is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Aljets, OD
Overview
Dr. Steven Aljets, OD is an Optometrist in West Des Moines, IA.
Dr. Aljets works at
Locations
Valley Optical2001 Westown Pkwy Ste 205, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Directions (515) 225-3533
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
1. Excellent office staff. Friendly, accommodating, personal and helpful. 2. The most thorough eye exam I have ever had and all the equipment is state of the art. 3. No upswells or unnecessary recommendations 4. I was visiting in Iowa and needed an eye appointment to renew my contact subscription and they made room for an appointment
About Dr. Steven Aljets, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1790745602
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aljets has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aljets accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aljets has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aljets. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aljets.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aljets, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aljets appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.