Steve Krikoriantz, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Steve Krikoriantz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Steve Krikoriantz, PA
Overview
Steve Krikoriantz, PA is a Dermatologist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences.
Steve Krikoriantz works at
Locations
-
1
Ampla Health680 Cohasset Rd Ste 100, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 342-4395
-
2
Amplahealth1000 Sutter St, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 674-9420
- 3 1611 Feather River Blvd, Oroville, CA 95965 Directions (530) 534-4530
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Steve Krikoriantz?
One of the Best doctors around here. I've had several occasions dealing with him and he explains 'what, when, how and why' before he does anything. I also love the free education he gives about things.
About Steve Krikoriantz, PA
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780786657
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
- Csuc
Frequently Asked Questions
Steve Krikoriantz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Steve Krikoriantz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steve Krikoriantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Steve Krikoriantz works at
Steve Krikoriantz speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Steve Krikoriantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steve Krikoriantz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steve Krikoriantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steve Krikoriantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.