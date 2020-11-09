Dr. Jukich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steve Jukich, DC
Dr. Steve Jukich, DC is a Chiropractor in Spokane, WA.
E&m Inc. P.s.711 W Joseph Ave, Spokane, WA 99205 Directions (509) 328-0579
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have been going to Dr. Jukich for 40 years. He is absolutely the best! He is kind, professional, & never hurries you through an appointment. And he always fixes whatever problem I am having. I cannot praise him enough!!
Dr. Jukich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jukich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jukich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jukich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jukich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jukich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.