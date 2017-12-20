See All Chiropractors in South Miami, FL
Chiropractic
Dr. Steve Halegua, DC is a Chiropractor in South Miami, FL. 

Dr. Halegua works at Self Enrichment Center of South Miami in South Miami, FL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Self Enrichment Center of South Miami
    7600 S Red Rd Ste 124, South Miami, FL 33143

Ratings & Reviews
Dec 20, 2017
Great service by DR.Paul!!! Knowlegable and trustworthy!!! TUMBS UP for Assistant Miss Crystal!!!She is exceptional! Thank you kindly! Business secretary Jovanna is also very nice and professional! Dr.Halegua, You have a great team and I want to Thank you for all your support! Sincerely, Gordana
About Dr. Steve Halegua, DC

Specialties
  Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1497868582
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Halegua has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Halegua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Halegua works at Self Enrichment Center of South Miami in South Miami, FL.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Halegua. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halegua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halegua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

