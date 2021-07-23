Dr. Greco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Greco, PHD
Overview
Dr. Steven Greco, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Neptune, NJ.
Locations
- 1 2100 State Route 33 Ste 9, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 988-3441
Hospital Affiliations
- Shore Medical Center
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing doctor. I originally brought my daughter to him for an evaluation for academic difficulties. He was the first to identify dyslexia in my daughter. Helped immensely. He was equally skilled when I brought my mother to him who has dementia. He was always patient with her even when she needed to ask the same questions over and over again. Very compassionate and professional at the same time.
About Dr. Steven Greco, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1164553939
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.
