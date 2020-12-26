Dr. Fertig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Fertig, OD
Overview
Dr. Steven Fertig, OD is an Optometrist in McAllen, TX.
Locations
Eyemasters2204 S 10th St, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 630-3103
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. FERTIG a few weeks ago and am so thrilled at how well I can see now! Love the contacts he prescribed. He is a really nice fellow and I felt at ease with him. The staff was very kind also. I plan to go to him for many years!
About Dr. Steven Fertig, OD
Dr. Fertig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fertig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fertig.
