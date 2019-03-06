See All Clinical Psychologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Steve Carter, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steve Carter, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Duquesne University Department Of Psychology and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Carter works at Steven S. Carter, PhD in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steve S. Carter, PhD
    128 N Craig St Ste 217, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 687-2079

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Atypical Depression Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Elderplan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Steve Carter, PHD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851505994
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Duquesne University Department Of Psychology
    • Pacific Lutheran University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steve Carter, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carter accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carter works at Steven S. Carter, PhD in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Carter’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

