Dr. Steve Carter, PHD
Overview
Dr. Steve Carter, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Duquesne University Department Of Psychology and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.
Locations
Steve S. Carter, PhD128 N Craig St Ste 217, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 687-2079
Hospital Affiliations
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Elderplan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Carter for years. I have found him to be the most professional caring and helpful physician I’ve found in many years of searching for the help I need. My family and I are so thankful to have him available to guide and help us understand and get through many rough times. He is a physician that is very highly qualified. He takes the time and does not make you feel like he needs to rush out in minutes. He is very accessible especially if I hada Med. change or trial 5 ?s
About Dr. Steve Carter, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1851505994
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Duquesne University Department Of Psychology
- Pacific Lutheran University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
