Sterling Hammond, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Sterling Hammond, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Concord, NC. 

Sterling Hammond works at Atrium Health Behavioral Health Psychiatry & Counseling Of Concord in Concord, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northeast Psychiatric Services
    380 Copperfield Blvd Ne, Concord, NC 28025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 403-1800
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Jun 10, 2016
    Creates a very relaxing environment. Listens exceptionally well and never makes u feel as if you are being judged.
    About Sterling Hammond, LMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1154575926
