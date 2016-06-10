Sterling Hammond, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sterling Hammond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sterling Hammond, LMFT
Sterling Hammond, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Concord, NC.
Northeast Psychiatric Services380 Copperfield Blvd Ne, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 403-1800
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Creates a very relaxing environment. Listens exceptionally well and never makes u feel as if you are being judged.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1154575926
Sterling Hammond has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sterling Hammond accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sterling Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sterling Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sterling Hammond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sterling Hammond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sterling Hammond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.