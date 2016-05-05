Dr. Stephone Stephens, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephone Stephens, DC
Dr. Stephone Stephens, DC is a Chiropractor in Topeka, KS.
Dr. Stephens works at
Topeka Sports & Family Chiropractic2025 SW Urish Rd Ste 106, Topeka, KS 66615 Directions (785) 817-3276
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Stephens was very professional and thorough in his approach to my pains. His staff was curtious and polite. He really took the time to not only treat my problem areas, but to also come up with solutions as to be proactive in the prevention of further problems. I'm 6'5 and 330 lbs, yet he was easily able to pop and stretch my back. So no matter the size of you or your problem, Dr. Stephens can help you!!!
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1558749093
