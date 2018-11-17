Dr. Zurrow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen Zurrow, PHD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Zurrow, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 125 W 72nd St Ste 2RR, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 724-5360
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great guy!
About Dr. Stephen Zurrow, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1629186036
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zurrow accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zurrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zurrow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zurrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zurrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zurrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.