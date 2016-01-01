See All Chiropractors in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Stephen Vincent, DC

Chiropractic
4 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stephen Vincent, DC is a Chiropractor in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Parker Chiropractic College.

Dr. Vincent works at Total Health and Wellness Center, Amarillo, TX in Amarillo, TX with other offices in Dalhart, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Health and Wellness Center
    8910 SW 34th Ave Ste 300, Amarillo, TX 79124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 356-1362
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Total Health and Wellness Center
    1021 E 10th St, Dalhart, TX 79022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 356-1362
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Stephen Vincent, DC

  • Chiropractic
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780827865
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Parker College of Chiropractic
Medical Education
  • Parker Chiropractic College
Undergraduate School
  • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stephen Vincent, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vincent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Vincent has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Vincent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Vincent has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vincent.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vincent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vincent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

